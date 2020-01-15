13 people arrested following Williamsburg undercover prostitution operation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- The Williamsburg Police Department arrested 13 people after an undercover operation was conducted to target prostitution within the city.

According to police, 13 people were arrested and charged following the investigation for charges including soliciting prostitution, visiting a place likely used for prostitution, and prostitution.

Police say they began their undercover operation in November 2019 and ended in January, the National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“The investigation targeted unlawful activity and not specific properties,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn. This operation was successful in part due to the community and law enforcement partners who offered valuable assistance and support.”

Dunn says that the investigation shone light on human trafficking and that the operation should show that police will be vigilant regarding this issue.

Police ask if anyone has information about, or is a victim of human trafficking, to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331, or call 911.