Virginia Zoo offers 'PorcuFINE' Valentine's Day special

NORFOLK, Va – Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the Virginia Zoo offers a “PorcuFINE” zoodoption special for your Valentine.

The Virginia Zoodoption special includes a porcupine plush, fact sheet and personalized certificate, photo and magnet frame along with a personalized Valentine’s Day Card for $45.

With the Zoo’s symbolic adoption program, “Zoo Parents” contribute toward animal’s care and feeding.

The Zoo purchases treats, toys and supplies for the Zoo’s 700+ animals, as well as provide specialized training for our Zoo Keepers.

To guarantee delivery by Valentine’s Day, all orders must be placed by noon on February 9. Purchase yours today on the Virginia Zoo’s site.

In addition to buying a “PorcuFine,” join the Virginia Zoo for a Valentine’s Day date night

On February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., the zoo will host “Kiss and Tail” for adults only.

This is an opportunity to meet animal ambassadors, tour the World of Reptiles after-hours and learn about animal mating, dating and reproductive habits. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members with drinks and food included.

To purchase tickets, click here.