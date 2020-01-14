U.S. troops deploying to Middle East ordered to leave phones and computers

U.S. troops being deployed to the Middle East in the midst of rising tensions with Iran now have to leave their personal cell phones and computers home.

This order has left many service members without any way to contact their loved ones.

The United Service Organization (USO) has created ways for deployed service members to be connected at home.

The USO have centers in combat zones that are made with a private and secure telephone network for members to use. The phones are free to use, according to USO.

USO provides the same access to free Wi-Fi through the center’s computer rooms. Service members have the ability to email and chat with loved ones, while still complying with the security protocols.

USO says they provide a sense of home for the military through programs such as free movie and craft nights.