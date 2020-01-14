× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another soggy start

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain again today… A stationary front continues to linger across the Southeast, keeping clouds and rain stretched across the region. Expect widespread rain this morning, especially early. Rain could be heavy at times and an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Rain will become more scattered through the day with mostly cloudy skies. It will still be warm today with highs in the mid 60s.

Some sunshine will mix in with the clouds on Wednesday with a lower rain chance. A few scattered showers are possible, but Wednesday will not be as soggy as Monday or Tuesday. Highs will reach near 60, at least 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week. We will see more sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will take a dive on Friday! High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

We are keeping a close eye on Saturday. Most of the day will be soggy with mostly cloudy skies and rain. There is a chance some of our northern and inland areas could see some snow mix in Saturday morning. Any snow we see will change over to rain and melt as temperatures warm from the 30s to the 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: N/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 14th

