× Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer

The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end.

Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine said Monday that the series will air its 11th and final season this summer.

Levine says it will be a last hurrah for the Gallaghers and what he called their unique blend of “love and lechery.” The producer and cast have promised to take “Shameless” out with a bang.

William H. Macy stars as the family patriarch who gets by in life just about any way he can, setting a dubious example for his offspring and others.

The debut date for the last season of “Shameless” wasn’t immediately announced. The current season finale airs Jan. 26.