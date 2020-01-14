This image released by Showtime shows cast members from the original series "Shameless," from left, Steve Howey as Kevin Ball, Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher, Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti, Jeremy Allen White as Lip Gallagher, William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher, ChristianI Isaiah as Liam Gallagher, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher, Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher and Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich. Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine said Monday the series will air its 11th and final season this summer. (Brian Bowen Smith/Showtime via AP)
Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer
The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end.
Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine said Monday that the series will air its 11th and final season this summer.
Levine says it will be a last hurrah for the Gallaghers and what he called their unique blend of “love and lechery.” The producer and cast have promised to take “Shameless” out with a bang.
William H. Macy stars as the family patriarch who gets by in life just about any way he can, setting a dubious example for his offspring and others.
The debut date for the last season of “Shameless” wasn’t immediately announced. The current season finale airs Jan. 26.