Several juveniles in custody after leading police on chase in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Several minors are in custody after leading police from two cities on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:32 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and the Portsmouth city line in reference to a vehicle pursuit that was entering Chesapeake.

Once on scene, they joined as Portsmouth Police were chasing a stolen truck. Officials say several juveniles appeared to be in the truck.

The driver of the truck turned onto Taylor Road and then turned onto Gum Road, where they eventually stopped. The suspects then fled on foot.

No one was hurt during this incident, and there was no damage to any property.

