‘Project Homeless Connect’ event to help those in need prevent, end homelessness in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis will be able to access a variety of supportive services and resources during Project Homeless Connect.

The event will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, 104 N. Witchduck Road.

The event will feature one-stop access to services and resources designed to assist families and individuals in moving closer to preventing or ending their homelessness.

These include housing resources, social services, legal resources, veterans’ services, and other related resources. Participants may also receive donated services from local businesses and organizations, such as health and dental screenings and haircuts.

Project Homeless Connect is sponsored by Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation and BEACH, or “Bringing an End to all City Homelessness,” a community partnership between city, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Resources and agencies will include:

Virginia Beach Dept. of Human Services: Behavioral Health Services, Child Care Services, Child Welfare Services, Employment Services, Financial Assistance Services, Programs of Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH)

PIN Ministry: Job training program, recovery group, medical resources

Virginia Career Works

Old Dominion University–School of Dental Hygience: Oral screening, fluoride varnish application

Rudy & Kelly: Haircuts

Samaritan House

Seton Youth Shelters

Stand Up for Kids

Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Virginia Veteran and Family Support

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation (VBCDC): Supportive Services for Veteran Families

Southeastern Virginia Health Services: flu shots, appointment scheduling, general information

Adult Learning Center

Virginia Beach Public Libraries​

Hampton Roads Transit

Social Security Administration

Virginia Beach City Public Schools: Project HOPE

Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia: legal assistance

LGBT Life Center: HIV & STD screenings, general information

Faith In Action Office: food pantry and clothing closet information

PATH

For more information about Project Homeless Connect, please call (757)-385-5167 or visit this link.