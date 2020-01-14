× Police say man said he was FBI agent then assaulted elderly couple

Virginia Beach, Va. – A man remains held in the Virginia Beach abduction, assault and impersonating an FBI agent after police say he attacked an elderly couple.

44-year-old Alex Karlins was arrested on January 9th after an incident on the 900 block of North Hilltop Road at around noon.

Police allege that victims were in a car and saw Karlins on foot in the neighborhood.

Police say the victim asked him if he needed anything because he looked out of place.

Karlins is accused of identifying himself as law enforcement.

The victim asked for credentials.

Police says the suspect attempted to open the victim’s car door and told her “she was under arrest”.

They say the woman’s husband saw what was going on from a distance and came over to help.

Police accuse Karlins of physically assaulting the man then pushing down the female.

Police say Karlins was charged with kidnapping because he allegedly did not allow the victims to get up after being knocked down.

They called police and Karlin was arrested a short distance away.

He declined an interview with News 3 from jail.