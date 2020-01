VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help identifying two people accused of shoplifting from an ABC store.

This happened on Dec. 18, 2019, at a store on Princess Anne Rd.

According to police, the two suspects concealed several bottles of alcohol in a baby stroller and left without paying.

If you know who they are, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.