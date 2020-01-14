× Newport News Public Library offering scholarships for adults to earn accredited high school diploma

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Public Library is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School, a program brought to public libraries by Gale, a Cengage company.

NNPL launched the program on Monday, January 13, and is seeking qualified Newport News residents, who are at least 19-years-old, to apply for a fully-funded library scholarship.

Part of the world’s first accredited, private online school district, Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare them for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.

“Earning a high school diploma is a life-changing achievement,” said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, Newport News Public Library director. “By offering Career Online High School, we’re empowering our residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”

Newport News Public Library will award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers. Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs each student with an academic Coach, who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material.

Classes are supported by board-certified instructors and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-growth, high-demand career fields, before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students are able to graduate in as few as three months by transferring in previously earned high school credits but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.

Residents can learn more about Career Online High School at any Newport News Public Library branch or by visiting the library’s website here.

For more information or questions, please contact Paula Morehouse at her office (757)-926-1357 and at morehousepm@nnva.gov.