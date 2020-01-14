Newport News Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

Posted 1:51 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 01:52PM, January 14, 2020

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for a missing man that was last seen Tuesday morning.

Leon Francis

Around 7:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Wynn Drive in reference to a missing person.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant who stated her husband was missing and was last seen around 6:10 a.m.  She identified her husband as 62-year-old Leon Francis.

Francis is described as a black male, 5’08 tall, and 160 pounds. He last seen wearing a white, purple, and orange New York Knicks jacket and a white New York Knicks ballcap.

Francis has limited motor capacity and has difficulty walking.

If contact is made with Francis, please contact Newport News Police Department at (757)–247–2500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.