Newport News Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for a missing man that was last seen Tuesday morning.

Around 7:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Wynn Drive in reference to a missing person.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant who stated her husband was missing and was last seen around 6:10 a.m. She identified her husband as 62-year-old Leon Francis.

Francis is described as a black male, 5’08 tall, and 160 pounds. He last seen wearing a white, purple, and orange New York Knicks jacket and a white New York Knicks ballcap.

Francis has limited motor capacity and has difficulty walking.

If contact is made with Francis, please contact Newport News Police Department at (757)–247–2500.