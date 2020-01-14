Man arrested for series of Virginia Beach store robberies, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police arrested a man for his alleged connection of a series of robberies at various businesses near Shore Drive.

35-year-old Justin Cassidy was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of use or display of firearm with a felony and five counts of wearing a mask in public.

The series of robberies began January 3 until January 12.

Police say the robberies took place at different business within near proximity of Shore Drive including Subway, 7-11, and Waffle House.

Detectives are still investigating and anticipate additional charges.

