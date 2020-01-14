Making Samoa Cookie Popcorn with local Girl Scouts on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Gift Scout Cookie season is officially underway and here to tell us all about it are Erica Chavez, product program manager of the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, and Girl Scout senior Brielle Peltonen. Plus, they show us how to get our creativity popping in the kitchen with Somoa Cookie Popcorn.

Girl Scout Samoa Cookie Popcorn:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup coconut sugar or brown sugar

1/3 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract optional

7 cups popped popcorn

2 cups crushed Girl Scout Samoa Cookies

Heat the butter, sugar, honey, and vanilla in the slow cooker on high until melted, about 15 to 20 minutes. Gently stir in the popcorn. Cover and cook on high for one hour, stirring every 15-20 minutes. Sir in the crushed cookies. Spread onto a parchment lined cookie sheet to cool for 15 minutes. Cook time about 1.5 hours.

For more information visit www.gsccc.org.