Local teens charting Virginia’s future with ‘seizure safe’ schools bill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Yorktown high schooler, Jamie Van Cleave had her first seizure when she was 7 years old.

“It’s really scary because you don’t know what’s going on and you know you’re going to have a seizure, but then once it happens you’re just gone,” she said.

Brie Gesick, a middle school student in Virginia Beach, was also 7 years old.

“It was really scary because I didn’t know what was happening and then I found out that I had epilepsy,” she said.