Heritage Humane Society’s ‘Fur Tree’ raises more than $10K

Posted 9:26 pm, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 09:31PM, January 14, 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The holiday season may be over, but the spirit of giving continues.

Every year, the Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg puts up their holiday 'Fur Tree' for all homeless pets at the shelter.

People are able to purchase a red bow, which is then placed on the tree. Some write their pets names on the bow to add to the fun.

This past holiday season, they raised a record $10,500. Those with the humane society say they couldn't have done it without the support of the community.

"It's probably one of the best programs in terms of the return to the animals because every aspect of it is donated by our community and by our volunteers," Executive Director, Kimberly Laska said.

All of the money raised goes directly back into the humane society.

