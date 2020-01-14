Democrats release new documents on eve of impeachment trial

House Democrats have released a trove of documents they obtained from a close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, including a handwritten note that mentions asking Ukraine’s president to investigate “the Biden case.”

The documents were obtained as part of the impeachment investigation, and show Lev Parnas communicating with Giuliani and another attorney about the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas received messages from a man who appeared to be describing detailed surveillance of Yovanovitch while she was in Ukraine.

The documents released Tuesday add new context to Democrats’ charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and other Democrats as Trump withheld military aid.

Click here for full coverage on the President Trump impeachment hearings