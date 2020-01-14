Chesapeake Police investigating after man shot in leg

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was hurt in a shooting in the 3000 block of Welcome Road Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the area for a report of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information or description at this time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

