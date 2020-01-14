Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows singer Billie Eilish at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Eilish is set to the sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest act to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise. Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Eilish turned 18 in December.

She recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10.

She wrote the song with her brother Finneas, with whom she created her entire debut album.

The untitled new song does not have a release date.

