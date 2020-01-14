Billie Eilish to sing theme song for 25th James Bond film

Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise.

Eilish turned 18 in December.

She recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10.

She wrote the song with her brother Finneas, with whom she created her entire debut album.

The untitled new song does not have a release date.