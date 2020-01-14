Alleigant announces new nonstop flights from Norfolk to 3 major cities

NORFOLK, Va. – Alleigant Air just announced their newest seasons routes from Norfolk!

Norfolk International Airport says that seasonal service operates twice weekly beginning May 21 thru August 17.

The airline is offering introductory rates as low as $44 on one-way flights — but you’ll have to purchase them by January 16.

The new seasonal routes include:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning May 21

Columbus, Ohio via Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) – beginning May 22

Nashville, Tennessee Via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning May 22

The new flights are among 44 new nonstop flights by Allegiant announced on Tuesday, the largest expansion in company history.

You can book your next flight at this link.