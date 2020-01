Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people are looking to lose weight and feel better in 2020, but may not know how to go about it the right way. Dr. Erica Steele joins us with some advice for creating a healthy lifestyle, rather than a crash diet or extreme exercising. She also discusses a solution for people who are looking to lose weight but don't want to deal with loose or saggy skin.

