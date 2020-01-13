Woman pleads guilty to Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center stabbing

January 13, 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach woman pleaded guilty to the May 2019 stabbing at the Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center Monday.

40-year-old, Tabrayah Conay Jones pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Tabrayah Conay Jones

Jones was sentenced to five years in jail, but only has to serve under a year in jail.

Jones is ordered to not have any contact with the victims or witnesses and is now banned from the Housing Resource Center.

The judge ordered Jones to be under supervision which includes undergoing a mental health evaluation and treatment in addition to five years of good behavior.

In May 2019, Jones was arrested following a fight that ended in a stabbing at the Virginia Beach Resource Center. Two people were stabbed and treated for minor injuries related to the stabbing.

