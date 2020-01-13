Surfer possibly bitten by shark off Cape Hatteras National Seashore

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A man was possibly bitten by a shark Monday while surfing off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The call came in at 2:33 p.m. The incident happened near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe.

Park officials say the 26-year-old man from Manteo received a non-life-threatening injury to his foot while in the Atlantic Ocean.

Personnel from Dare County Emergency Medical Services took the surfer to the Outer Banks for further treatment.

There is no further information.

