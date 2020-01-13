Shots fired call in Franklin leads to arrest of convicted felon with gun

FRANKLIN, Va. – A call for a report of shots fired in Franklin early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Around 2:28 p.m. on January 11, dispatchers received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Pretlow Street.

Upon arrival, units heard a gunshot and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

An investigation led to the arrest of Duwayne Faulk of Franklin, who was charge with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Fleeing from Law Enforcement and Driving without a License.

Faulk was arrested on January 12 without incident. He is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at (757) 562-8599.

