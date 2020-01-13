Saving time during tax season with a new virtual tax tool on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to a new survey from H&R Block, Americans crave more free time. More than half of all those surveyed said they would add 4 or more hours to the day if they could. That’s why H&R Block and National Calendar Day are proclaiming Leap Day Feb 29th, 2020 as National #TimeRefundDay. Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail at H&R Block, shares how their new virtual product can save Americans time during tax season so that we can get back to doing what we enjoy.

