Queen to host crisis summit on Harry and Meghan’s future

January 13, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018 in London, England. The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles.

The dramatic family summit on Monday is meant to chart a future course for the couple.

The summit reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace say  “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but that “any decision will take time to be implemented.”

