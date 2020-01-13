Push to ban assault weapons in Virginia meets resistance

Posted 3:32 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 03:49PM, January 13, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some top Virginia Democrats are expressing reservations about plans to ban assault weapons.

That’s a key part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s gun-control proposals and one that’s drawn fierce resistance from gun-rights advocates.

Citizens Defense League, president Philip VanCleave, gestures as State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, left, listens during the meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The committee passed several gun related bills including the one-gun-a-month bill sponsored by Locke. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Sen. John Edwards said he supports a ban under the right circumstances but the issue is more complicated than people realize and passing a ban will be difficult.

The Senate Judiciary Committee moved quickly Monday to advance several pieces of gun legislation that a Republican majority has blocked for years. The proposals include universal background checks. The committee did not debate an assault weapons ban.

