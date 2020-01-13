One person injured after Elizabeth City shooting

Posted 2:15 pm, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 02:18PM, January 13, 2020

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say the shooting took place in the 400 block of Grice Street around 8:27 a.m., Monday.

The victim suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital before officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

The Elizabeth City Police Department asks if anyone has any information to please contact the department at 252-338-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 36.297308 by -76.229060.

