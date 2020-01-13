No weapon found after reported threat to Southampton Co. school

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – A local school was placed on lockdown Monday after a student allegedly threatened to bring a weapon on campus.

Just before 10 a.m., Southampton County Public School officials notified the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office of a student threatening to bring a firearm to the Fresh Start Center in Hunterdale.

The school was placed on lockdown, and deputies responded to the scene to investigate. The student in question was identified by school staff and law enforcement.

Virginia State Police sent a K-9 unit to help with searching the school for any possible firearms. After law enforcement finished searching the school, no firearms were found.

The school district later said all students and staff were safe, and the lockdown was lifted shortly after.

No students have been detained, and no charges have been filed.

In a letter to staff and families, Southampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon said the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Deputies and school officials will continue to investigate the incident.

