Neighbors rally behind family that lost home and belongings in destructive fire

GATESVILLE, N.C. — A fire destroyed a Gates County family’s home as well their belongings on New Year’s Day, losing everything. Now their fellow neighbors are stepping up to help them.

Don Baker, a neighbor who lives nearby, took to Facebook to rally up support and encourage others to help the affected family, the Norfleets.

Baker’s post said the family’s house caught fire because of a space heater. He said the home was not insured, “as a lot of people in the county, it’s so costly and many just simply can’t afford it.”

Photographs Baker uploaded to Facebook showed the burned rubble at the scene. He said the family managed to escape and were not harmed.

“Many of you have already offered your help or have made some type of donation to this family, and even both,” Baker wrote. “It’s greatly appreciated.”

Baker added the homeowner is elderly, retired and disabled. Now, Baker is returning the favor because he said he knows what it is like when someone needs help during a struggle.

“I know first hand what it’s like to need and simply can’t provide,” Baker wrote. “God has always been there and so have my neighbors and friends to lend a helping hand when I needed it the most.”

So far, Baker said items such as furniture and clothes were donated. The goal now is to rebuild the Norfleet’s home.

Baker set up a Facebook fundraiser to help raise money for the family so they can rebuild. The Goal is $20,000 and was set Monday afternoon.