Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy and warm start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… A stationary front will linger across the Southeast, keeping clouds and rain stretched across the region. We will see mostly cloudy skis today with on and off showers throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times and an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Despite the clouds and showers, it will still be warm with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will continue tonight with lows in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers will continue for Tuesday. Highs will return to the mid 60s. A bit more sunshine will mix in on Wednesday with a lower rain chance. A few scattered showers are possible, but Wednesday will not be as soggy as Monday or Tuesday. Clouds will clear out on Thursday.

Temperatures will take a dive Thursday night to Friday! High temperatures will on reach the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 13th

1964 Winter Storm: 5.3″ snow – Richmond

1982 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow – Richmond

