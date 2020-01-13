Man wanted for murder after allegedly shooting cousin to death in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are searching for a man after allegedly shooting his cousin to death on Friday.

Around 11:57 p.m., officials responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Cascade Blvd. for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officials discovered that a disturbance took place between several extended family members. Reports say this incident between the family resulted in 26-year-old Diquan Brown from Chicago IL., getting shot and dying from his injuries.

Brown’s cousin, 27-year-old Bobby Singleton of Portsmouth, has been charged in the homicide.

Singleton is currently wanted for second degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The incident is currently under investigation and there are no other details to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the location of Singleton is asked to call the Crime Line.

