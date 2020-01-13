Man arrested after crash involving VDOT work truck in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Virginia State Police was called to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a VDOT work truck Monday around 4:10 a.m.

Officials say that a VDOT work truck was stationary in the right westbound lane of Interstate 264 at Effingham Street. The 2007 International truck was found to have its emergency equipment activated, regarding a right lane closure.

The driver of a 2017 black Lexus, Cordell Anthony Livingston, drove into the rear of the truck at a high rate of speed, striking the trucks impact cushion device.

The driver, then exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Livingston was located shortly after and taken to Norfolk General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Livingston was arrested for driving while revoked, reckless driving, and felony hit and run.