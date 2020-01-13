Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself in women’s restroom at Macy’s

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) – Dearborn police are investigating reports of a man in the women’s restroom at Macy’s in Fairlane Mall.

One woman says she was alerted by another woman banging on her stall door with her gun drawn. Both women say the man got away before security arrived.

“There was a man, pants down, and masturbating,” said Stacy Crawford, one of the women in the restroom.

The other woman, Taj Jones, is a licensed concealed weapon carrier.

“I was very happy I had something to protect myself,” Jones said.

However, she said the man did not seem fazed and walked out slowly when Jones called for security. When Macy’s security showed up, the man had already walked into the mall.