Man accused of choking, breaking co-worker’s finger at Kroger deli

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 52-year-old man is accused of choking and breaking one of his co-worker’s fingers at a Kroger in Goodlettsville.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Metro Nashville police said four Kroger employees witnessed what happened.

According to a police affidavit, Melvin Breaux got upset about where the woman left trash in the store. He confronted her near the store’s cheese shop.

He allegedly shoved her and she ran into the deli kitchen. Police say he followed her, pushed her again, then began choking her violently. He allegedly grabbed her hand and pushed in into a commercial sink, bending her fingers backward.

The store manager was able to get him off of her. The woman was taken to the hospital to have her broken finger checked out.

Breaux was charged with aggravated assault. He’s already posted his $7,500 bond.