Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: More rain Tuesday, turning colder by the end of the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week… Rain and storms will continue off and on overnight. Some storms could be severe across northeastern NC tonight, with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph possible. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers will continue for Tuesday. Highs will return to the mid 60s. A bit more sunshine will mix in on Wednesday with a lower rain chance. A few scattered showers are possible, but Wednesday will not be as soggy as Monday or Tuesday. Clouds will clear out on Thursday.

Temperatures will take a dive Thursday night to Friday! High temperatures will on reach the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year.

Precipitation chances will return to the area early Saturday morning – with a big question mark as to whether it’ll start as snow or just be rain. If the event includes snow, it’ll likely be for those across our western counties and closest to I-95.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 13th

1964 Winter Storm: 5.3″ snow – Richmond

1982 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow – Richmond

