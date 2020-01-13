Gordmans now hiring at local stores ahead of March grand opening

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Calling all job seekers!

Gordmans, the apparel and home décor retailer, is now hiring at 17 new store locations in Virginia, some of which will be in and around the Hampton Roads area.

Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020. These stores will open on March 17.

The retailer is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions and offers competitive wages.

Positions vary by store location and include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

If you’re interested, you’re invited to first apply online here and then visit a job fair at the store locations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21. Walk-ins are welcome.

Gordmans will be hiring at these locations in Virginia:

Amherst – 141 Ambriar Plaza

Appomattox – 7785 Richmond Highway in The Shoppes of Appomattox Shopping Center

Ashland – 205 North Washington Highway in North Ashland Shopping Center

Bedford – 578 Westgate Shopping Center

Blackstone – 1551 South Main Street

Colonial Heights – 3055 Boulevard in Colonial Square Shopping Center

Emporia – 236 Cloverleaf Drive

Hampton – 227 Fox Hill Road, Suite 19 in Willow Oaks Village Square

Hayes – 2385 York Crossing Drive in York River Crossing

Hopewell – 314 Cavalier Square in Cavalier Square Shopping Center

Kilmarnock – 463 North Main Street

Louisa – 406 East Main Street, Suite H

Norfolk – 7525 Tidewater Drive in Southern Shopping Center

Onley – 25342 Lankford Highway

Smithfield – 1284 Smithfield Shopping Plaza

South Hill – 817 East Atlantic Street in Town Square Shopping Center

Tappahannock – 1366 Tappahannock Boulevard

