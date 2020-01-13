Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office searching for juvenile who escaped custody, deputies say

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a juvenile who escaped the custody of a Merrimac Detention Center Officer around 12:10 p.m., Monday.

Reports say the juvenile fled from the officer at the Northern Neck Counseling Center in Ark.

The juvenile is described as a 17-year-old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′ 6 tall and weighs around 160. He was wearing blue pants with a blue and gray detention center sweatshirt and a blue t-shirt underneath.

If you see this individual, you are asked to call 911. The juvenile was being held on assault on a law enforcement officer charge.