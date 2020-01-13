Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office searching for juvenile who escaped custody, deputies say

Posted 1:59 pm, January 13, 2020, by

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County  Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a juvenile who escaped the custody of a Merrimac Detention Center Officer around 12:10 p.m., Monday.

Reports say the juvenile fled from the officer at the Northern Neck Counseling Center in Ark.

The juvenile is described as a 17-year-old white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′ 6 tall and weighs around 160. He was wearing blue pants with a blue and gray detention center sweatshirt and a blue t-shirt underneath.

If you see this individual, you are asked to call 911. The juvenile was being held on assault on a law enforcement officer charge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.