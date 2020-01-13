Former William & Mary coach/player, current LSU offensive coach Joe Brady intends to remain with the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU assistant Joe Brady, credited as the catalyst to the Tigers’ offensive transformation, intends to remain at the school and coach Ed Orgeron noted both sides are close to finalizing a plan that will make that happen.

Brady drew a huge crowd of reporters Saturday during LSU’s media day session for the College Football Playoff championship game. The 30-year-old passing game coordinator and receivers coach is in his first season at LSU, but is already drawing interest from other schools and NFL teams.

“I hope I’m a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU,” he said.

Brady said preparing to face No. 3 Clemson on Monday has kept him too busy to be distracted by any speculation about his future. He has hired an agent to handle questions about what’s next for him.

“From my standpoint, whether talks are happening with other people, for me I have no idea,” Brady said.

A year ago, Brady was working as an analyst with the New Orleans Saints. Orgeron hired him and paired him with veteran offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, tasking them with revamping the offense.

The result has been a record-breaking performance by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the top-ranked Tigers. Burrow has thrown a Southeastern Conference record 55 touchdown passes.

Brady earns $410,000, but a big raise and title promotion is likely on the horizon regardless of where he is working.

“You want guys coming after your coaches,” Orgeron said. “That means you’re doing something right. I believe in Joe, I believe in (athletic director) Scott Woodward. Scott put a plan in place a long time ago. I do believe that we’re almost finalized with the plan. I do believe that Joe’s going to be a factor, but you know in coaching football, anything can happen.

“But I do believe the talks we’ve had with Joe are very, very positive and he’s going to be at LSU.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25