VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A driver was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Salem Road and Winston Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call came in just after 2 p.m.

Police say the victim’s vehicle hit a tree and overturned.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

There is no further information.

