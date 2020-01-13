Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential campaign

Cory Booker suspended his presidential bid on Monday after backlogging that he isn’t building the support needed to win the Democratic nomination, according to CBS.

Booker sent out a tweet on Monday, thanking his team and supporters for giving him a shot.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February.

CBS News stated that Booker, who will be participating in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, wrote in a Medium post published Monday morning that the best way to beat Trump at the ballot box in 2020 is “to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone.”

“I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year,” Booker wrote. “It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”