Attempted robbery at Virginia Beach business puts nearby schools on brief lockdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two local elementary schools were briefly placed on lockdown Monday while Virginia Beach Police investigated an attempted robbery.

The call for an attempted robbery at Albano Cleaners located in the 1500 block of Pleasure House Road came in just after 1 p.m.

Hermitage and Thoroughgood Elementary Schools were put on an “eternal lockdown” for a short period of time while officers checked the area. Everything was back to normal by 2:15 p.m., police told News 3.

There is currently no suspect information, and no one is in custody in connection with the attempted robbery. No one was hurt during the incident.

The attempted robbery is still under investigation.

