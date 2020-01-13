Act 3 Podcast: Golden Globes, Dr Strange Loses Director and Christian Bale in Thor

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

It’s Monday and we’ve got a lot of news to cover! We’re recapping the winners from the Golden Globes, saddened that Scott Derrickson won’t be directing “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Maddness” and intrigued about Christian Bale possibly being in the next Thor film. Plus the latest Star Wars thing Chandler is into, and Steven has some things to say about poor video production on documentary films. And if that isn’t enough we’re reviewing the latest Clint Eastwood film “Richard Jewell.”

Act One: News 

01:00 – Golden Globes Breakdown

12:40 – The Oscars going host-less again this year

14:00 – “Doctor Strange” sequel loses director Scott Derrickson

16:20 – Christian Bale in talks to join “Thor: Love and Thunder”

17:50 – “Last of the Mohicans” series in development at HBO

19:30 – “Parasite” adaptation in the works at HBO from Bong Joon-Ho and Adam McKay

 

Act Two: What We’re Watching

22:50 – Chandler: “Jedi: Fallen Order” on Xbox

26:45 – Steven: “The Crown”, “The Witcher”, “Chris Claremont’s X-Men”

 

Act Three:  “Richard Jewell” Review/Discussion

34:00 – Full SPOILERS (for real life events)

