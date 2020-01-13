Absentee voting for Presidential Primary starts this week

RICHMOND, Va. – Registered voters may now request an absentee ballot for the March 3, 2020 Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary be mailed to them.

You can do this by going online to this link or find the form to fill out and mail to their local voter registration office here.

Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary.

A list of the 20 acceptable reasons a voter can give to vote absentee in Virginia is available at this link.

In-person absentee voting will begin on Thursday January 16, Friday January 17, or Saturday January 18, 2020 depending on office hours and observation of state holidays. If a voter is unsure when in-person absentee voting starts in their locality, they should contact their local voter registration office. They can find information about their local office here.

Other important absentee ballot dates to remember if voting in the March 3, 2020, Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary, include:

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5pm on Tuesday February 25, 2020.

The deadline to vote absentee in-person is on Saturday February 29, 2020.

The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, Tuesday March 3, 2020.

Virginia voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. Voters can get a free Voter Photo ID at their local voter registration office. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID may still vote absentee in-person after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office. Find out more about Virginia’s voter ID requirements here.

The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Monday February 10, 2020. More information on voter registration can be found online.

For more information on the March 3, 2020 Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary or other election-related inquiries, go here, send an email to info@elections.virginia.gov or call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745.