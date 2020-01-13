A preview of the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders’ Breakfast on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Every year leaders in the Hampton Roads community gather for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders' Breakfast to honor those who have made a significant impact in the African American community and the entire community as a whole. Gil Bland, CEO of Urban League of Hampton Roads, and Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, 2020 Leadership Award Recipient, join us to talk about what the Urban League means to the community and some of the significant events that Dr. Alexander spearheaded.

The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders’ Breakfast will take place on Monday, January 20th, 2020, 8:00 a.m., at the Portsmouth-Norfolk Renaissance Hotel. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ULHR.org

