8 people stabbed at random in Colorado Springs, suspect detained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – Colorado Springs Police are investigating a random stabbing rampage that left eight people injured.

According to police, the suspect was arrested by officers after some of his victims tried to restrain him.

All victims were taken to the hospital, but police say they do not know the extent of the injuries.

Police say some victims were stabbed on the street and others were found injured in a nearby park.

According to police, there is no relationship between the suspect and victims.

The suspect has not yet been identified.