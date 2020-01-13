35-year-old woman dies following crash on Berkley Bridge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia State Police investigated a single vehicle accident on the Berkley Bridge that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman around 2:23 a.m., Sunday.

Reports say a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling westbound I-264 cross the Berkley bridge, when the driver, Georgianna Evans, lost control, ran off the road to the left, struck the bridge, over corrected, crossed all lanes of travel and striking the right side of the bridge.

Evans was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died from her injuries as she was being transported to Norfolk Sentara hospital.

Her passenger suffered minor injuries. It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor in the crash.

There are no further details to release at this time.