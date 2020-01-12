Woman dead, 2 men injured in Norfolk triple shooting

Posted 9:15 pm, January 12, 2020, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was killed and two men were injured in a triple shooting in Norfolk Sunday night.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Enfield Avenue. Police received a call for the shooting at 8:20 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. The two men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital; police say one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

