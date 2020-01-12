Two women suffering from gunshot wounds in Suffolk, police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday.

Around 1:51 a.m., officials were notified of reports of shots fired in the area of Wellons Street and Battery Avenue.

Two women suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The other drove themselves to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An occupied home was struck by gunfire and sustained minor damage to the home, reports say. There were no injuries to anyone inside the home.

The incident remains under investigation and there are no further details to release at this time.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App: P3 Tips

Website Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.