First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms at times through midweek

A stationary front will be draped over the area over the next few days bringing us some unsettled weather. Another round of rain will move in overnight and Monday morning. The heaviest rain will be in northeast North Carolina. Temperatures will still be on the mild side in the overnight. Expect lows in the mid 50s.

The rain will continue into Monday and could become heavy at times. Prepare for a wet morning commute. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated storm is not out of the question. We aren’t expecting any of the storms to become severe though. More, you guessed it, rain on Tuesday. Expect another wet morning commute with rain sticking around throughout the day. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature a few scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.

We’ll finally dry out on Thursday. Expect clearing skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the low 60s. Colder air will begin to filter in, so expect a much colder night with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s by Friday, with more unsettled weather moving in just in time for the weekend.

