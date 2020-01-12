× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms at times overnight and Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of the area under a level 1 for severe weather. This means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Due to the loss of the heating of the day and by the time the line of storms reaching us, it will have lost a lot of it’s punch. This is good news for us. This will begin our soggy stretch of weather. It will be mild tonight due to the clouds with temperatures falling into the 60s. Expect the wind to be howling overnight out of the south at 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. This will help to keep our temperatures up.

The cold front will move through the area Sunday morning and stall across northeast North Carolina. Showers will be possible Sunday morning, with a bit of a lull during the afternoon, so the entire day won’t be a washout. Another round of rain will move in during the evening. The heaviest rain will be in northeast North Carolina, but we could see some showers sneak into the Southside of Virginia. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The rain will continue into Monday, with the heaviest rain concentrated in North Carolina once again. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 60s. An isolated storm is not out of the question. Rain will become more widespread on Tuesday. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will plummet into the upper 40s by Friday, with more unsettled weather moving in just in time for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.